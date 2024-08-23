Support for young theatregoers announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young theatre enthusiasts will be able to enjoy for free the premiere, of a new musical set in Whitby before it starts a tour of Yorkshire and the Northeast. The show, Facing The Waves, brings together the iconic local Victorian hero, Henry Freeman and his present day counterpart, Faith, a young mum, from a family steeped in the same tradition, juggling family, career and crewing the lifeboat.

The music is composed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, who has written for the West End and for TV favourites, French and Saunders. The cast includes Eliza Shea, who has performed opposite Matthew Broderick, Off Broadway, but more recently appearing in Whitby at the Fish & Ships Festival in Dogwood’s Chip Shop Chronicles.

The show is produced by Dogwood Productions, Whitby’s professional theatre company and has secured the support of Whitby Seafoods to ensure that as many local young people as possible are able to attend the three performances in the town and the one in Glaisdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogwood’s Director, Antony Bellekom, says “Live theatre really is an experience like no other. It's a chance to immerse yourself in a story and to feel the emotions of the characters. We want young people to share that experience, but we know that cost can be a real barrier. The support of Whitby Seafoods is a real commitment to the next generation of local theatre goers”.

Henry Freeman commemorated in new musical

Henry Freeman, is the iconic hero who miraculously survived the Whitby lifeboat disaster when all the twelve other crew members perished. For both he and present day Faith, there are the many challenges facing our beloved seaside towns across the eras and personal demons to be faced, redemption to be found.

In preparing the show, Dogwood, working with the BBC, conducted numerous interviews with communities including Whitby, Saltburn and Bridlington. They captured the memories, experiences and expectations of those living by the coast to create this authentic tale.

The show is being performed at The Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, Whitby on Friday 20th September at 7.30pm and on Saturday 21st at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. It is also being performed at The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale on Sunday 22nd September at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free tickets for young people will also be available through schools and local community groups. Dogwood welcomes other individuals and organisations who may not yet have applied to contact them at [email protected] or by phoning 0748 5128996.