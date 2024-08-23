Support for young theatregoers announced
The music is composed by award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, who has written for the West End and for TV favourites, French and Saunders. The cast includes Eliza Shea, who has performed opposite Matthew Broderick, Off Broadway, but more recently appearing in Whitby at the Fish & Ships Festival in Dogwood’s Chip Shop Chronicles.
The show is produced by Dogwood Productions, Whitby’s professional theatre company and has secured the support of Whitby Seafoods to ensure that as many local young people as possible are able to attend the three performances in the town and the one in Glaisdale.
Dogwood’s Director, Antony Bellekom, says “Live theatre really is an experience like no other. It's a chance to immerse yourself in a story and to feel the emotions of the characters. We want young people to share that experience, but we know that cost can be a real barrier. The support of Whitby Seafoods is a real commitment to the next generation of local theatre goers”.
Henry Freeman, is the iconic hero who miraculously survived the Whitby lifeboat disaster when all the twelve other crew members perished. For both he and present day Faith, there are the many challenges facing our beloved seaside towns across the eras and personal demons to be faced, redemption to be found.
In preparing the show, Dogwood, working with the BBC, conducted numerous interviews with communities including Whitby, Saltburn and Bridlington. They captured the memories, experiences and expectations of those living by the coast to create this authentic tale.
The show is being performed at The Chapel On The Hill, Brunswick Street, Whitby on Friday 20th September at 7.30pm and on Saturday 21st at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. It is also being performed at The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale on Sunday 22nd September at 7.30pm.
The free tickets for young people will also be available through schools and local community groups. Dogwood welcomes other individuals and organisations who may not yet have applied to contact them at [email protected] or by phoning 0748 5128996.
