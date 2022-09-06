Susie Blake is coming to the Yorkshire stage as as Miss Marple in Agatha Christie’s The Mirror’d

Susie Blake leads the cast of a new adaptation of The Mirror Crack’d at York Theatre Royal

There’s a strong Yorkshire connection among the cast as both Sophie Ward and Joe Mc Fadden had regular roles in the Yorkshire-set series Heartbeat as did Philip Franks who directs The Mirror Crack’d.

Susie Blake played the actress Margaret Rutherford, who famously played Miss Marple on the big screen, in Philip Meeks’ drama Murder, Margaret and Me – a play that explored the relationship between the actress and Agatha Christie. The production premiered at York Theatre Royal.

Rachel Wagstaff’s fresh adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel aims to bring real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of secrets, loss and revenge.

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead. There’s a new housing estate, which alarms the villagers as much as it intrigues them and, even more unsettling, a rich American film star has bought the manor house. Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a shocking murder, and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, danger and tragedy.

The Mirror Crack’d From Side to Side was published in the UK in 1962 and adapted as a feature film, The Mirror Crack’d, in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis. On television, adaptations of the novel have starred Joan Hickson as Miss Marple in 1992 and Julia McKenzie as Miss Marple in 2011.