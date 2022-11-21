Tale of mysterious strangers set to hit stage in Whitby and Glaisdale venues - here's when

The Snow Maiden in Another Winter's Tale.

The show draws upon tales of deepest winter from the frozen North, across Europe and much nearer to home.

The stories could not be more diverse: from the joyful to the dark, the new and the familiar, all performed by the company of travelling strangers.

It’s also a celebration of seasonal songs, including the show’s own composition, released to raise fund for the Crisis at Christmas charity.

Produced by professional theatre company Dogwood Productions, the show has family audiences firmly in mind, (8+) with live music, humour, songs and an enthralling story.

It includes shadow puppets, hand puppets and even a Kamishibai, traditional Japanese street theatre.

The company has specialised in taking new writing, rich in live music and with outstanding puppetry, to community venues since 2016.

Some of its work has made its way before larger audiences with a sold-out performance at the RSC and being transmitted on both BBC Radio 4 and the World Service.

Award-winning composer, Alastair Collingwood, provides the music and has composed for the West End and TV, including French and Saunders and the sitcoms, Mad About Alice and Rhona.

You can catch the show at The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale, on Wednesday November 23 and The Flowergate Hall Community Arts Centre in Whitby on Friday November 25 and Saturday November 26.