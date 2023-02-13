Tell us your love stories - how to get involved in new performance project

The Italian Gardens situated on Scarborough's South Cliff

Stories donated as part of the project will become part of a new musical storytelling trail to be

experienced this summer.

You do not need to have any experience in writing or the arts, just a story you are happy to share.

Any kind of love story is welcome, from the simple everyday to the epic and grand.

Perhaps it's a tale of friendship, love for a pet or family member, oneself, a special

view or place, a secret love or a lost loved one.

It might be one sentence or 10 pages.

A selection of the collected stories and themes will inspire the creation of a set of newly composed orchestral love songs, created by community members in collaboration with professional musicians drawn from the Scarborough Spa Orchestra and Sinfonia Viva.

All ages and genders are welcome to share their story, be a part of the music-making workshops or to join the recording in Scarborough.

Taking part in one aspect of the project is also fine.

Love Stories is Produced by ARCADE, co-produced with Orchestras Live and Sinfonia Viva. The project has been commissioned by Scarborough Borough Council and is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Musicians come from Sinfonia Viva and Scarborough Spa Orchestra and Love Stories is supported by the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

How to donate a love story:

In person:

Come along, enjoy some free tea and cake and share your story with local actor, dramaturg, script writer and playwright Allie Watt, choose a session that suits.

Everyone is welcome to attend and no experience required. It is also free to take part.

Saturday February 25, 10am to noon, Beeforth's Hive community hub – story making creative workshop

Saturday February 25, 12.30noon to 2.30pm, Beeforth's Hive community hub – drop in session, informal chat over a cuppa.

Beeforth's Hive is the new community hub in South Cliff Gardens.

Online:

Email your story to [email protected]

Or via ARCADE website: www.hello-arcade.com/lovestories

Phone:

Send us a text or a voice recording of your story to the ARCADE mobile: 07502

909188

Post:

Post your story to: Love Stories Project, ARCADE, Unit 301, Woodend Creative

Centre, The Crescent, Scarborough YO11 2PW

Coming to you:

If you work in a setting – including care homes – and you think your clients/members would

enjoy talking about their stories, we can arrange to come to you.