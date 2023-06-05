News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

The cast of Quality Street sample the delights of Scarborough during a break from the run at the town's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The cast of Regency romcom Quality Street took a break from the run at the Stephen Joseph Theatre to sample the delights of Scarborough.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST
Some members of the cast of Quality Street outside the Stephen Joseph TheatreSome members of the cast of Quality Street outside the Stephen Joseph Theatre
Some members of the cast of Quality Street outside the Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Northern Broadsides performers went to Scarborough Art Gallery in The Crescent before riding Central Tramway to bask in South Bay.

The play is by Peter Pan author JM Barrie and was so popular when it first premiered it gave its name to one of the UK’s most loved chocolates – Quality Street™.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Created with a team of retired workers at the Halifax Quality Street™ factory, it is comedy following the spirited Phoebe Throssel who sets out to melt the heart of her old flame Captain Valentine.

The cast finds time for a refreshing seaside ice cream in South BayThe cast finds time for a refreshing seaside ice cream in South Bay
The cast finds time for a refreshing seaside ice cream in South Bay
Most Popular

Phoebe runs a school for unruly children in Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, Valentine returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on his face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action.

She becomes the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalising the town with her deception or wrecking her future with the man she loves.

Phoebe is played by Paula Lane, familiar to audiences from six years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt as well as Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The play was due to open in Scarborough the week the first Covid lockdown was announced. Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and artistic director of Northern Broadsides, said: “It was heart-breaking to have to abandon the production. We are thrilled toto bring it back with a fantastically playful company.”

Take you pick ... before a trip of Central TramwayTake you pick ... before a trip of Central Tramway
Take you pick ... before a trip of Central Tramway

Quality Street is at the Stephen Joseph Theatre until Saturday, daily at 7.30pm with matinees on today at 1.30pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets on 01723 370541 and at www.sjt.uk.com

Related topics:Stephen Joseph TheatreScarborough