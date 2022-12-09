The Coliseum, Whitby, to screen National Theatre Live performances - here's what's up first

The Crucible is coming to The Coliseum in Whitby.

First up is The Crucible by Arthur Miller starring Erin Doherty, who played a young Princess Anne on Netflix drama The Crown.

Captured live from the Olivier stage of the National Theatre, showing at The Coliseum on Thursday January 26, will be a thunderous new imagining of Arthur Miller’s parable of power and its abuse, also starring Brendan Cowell (Yerma) as John Proctor and Abigail Williams.

It is showing at the venue at 7pm – tickets £10.

This production is recommended for fans of National Theatre Live and quality West End theatre enthusiasts.

With monthly screenings, whether you show up for serious drama, romcoms or sold-out award-winning hits, unmissable theatre is filmed live from Britain’s most exciting stages at the Coliseum’s 90-seat theatre.

The café/bar will be open before every performance.

