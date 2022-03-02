The UK’s leading disabled-led theatre company Graeae brings its latest production - love story Kerbs - to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Jack Hunter and Maya Coates in Graeae's Kerbs which comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre in March

Graeae will bring Kerbs, the debut play by Wolverhampton-based playwright and poet Michael Southan, as part of a national tour co-produced with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, where it premiered in February. This marks the beginning of Graeae’s 40th anniversary year and a return to the city of Coventry where the company was conceived back in the early 1980s.

Directed by Artistic Director of DaDa Fest, Nickie Miles-Wildin, who has a long association with Graeae, Kerbs explores taboos around sex, romance and disability. It can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from March 23 to March 26.

Lucy and David are dating. Or at least, they’re trying to.

Faced with first-date disasters, a few crossed wires and Lucy’s mum, what they really need is a bit of space, a bit of fun – and ideally some independence. Escaping for the weekend to a caravan park in Somerset, it’s time for them to find out if their spark will finally catch, or burn everything to the ground.

Kerbs is performed by Maya Coates, Jack Hunter and Rekha John-Cheriyan.

Kerbs can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Wednesday March 23 to March Saturday March 26, daily at 7.30pm, plus Thursday 24 March at 1.30pm and Saturday March 26 at 2.30pm. The performance at 7.30pm on Saturday March 26 is socially distanced.