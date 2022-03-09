Theatre company wants you to take part in the action when it brings The Last Quiz on Earth to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Meriel Scholfield and Chris Hoyle in The Last quiz Show on Earth which is coming the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, at the end of March

Offering audiences a very different experience of live performance the show sees Meriel Scholfield as landlady Kathy alongside Chris Hoyle, Matthew Khan and Tilly Sutcliffe.

An asteroid is heading towards Earth: what would you do? Head to your local pub for a quiz of course!

It’s the final countdown. Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He’s the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores, and Fran wants one last shot at love.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama as the show gets quizzical!

The explosive pre-apocalyptic comedy - which was cancelled midway through its 2020 tour due to Covid – is being staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, village halls, community spaces and local pubs, enabling it to connect with audiences right at the heart of their communities.

The immersive play smashes the fourth wall as audiences are plunged into the drama of the show.

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is produced by award-winning Manchester-based theatre company Box of Tricks who recently won critical acclaim with its productions SparkPlug, Narvik, Under Three Moons and two sold-out tours of Chip Shop Chips.

It is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, executive produced by Max Emmerson, and designed by Katie Scott.

Adam Quayle Joint Artistic Director for Box of Tricks, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring The Last Quiz Night on Earth back to venues across the UK in 2022. When we had to prematurely close the production in 2020 the subject of the play almost felt a little too real, although unfortunately we couldn’t even head to the pub.

"We can’t wait to see people back in their local venues having a great night out with their friends, enjoying the show and, of course, having a good ‘quiz’ at the same time!”

Playwright Alison Carr explains the background to the new play. “I wanted to combine the known and the unknown, the safe and the downright terrifying," she said.

"My vision was to create something that audiences don’t just sit and watch but are part of – but not in a scary way. A quiz is something we can all do – whether we’re a general knowledge expert or the neatest so we can do the writing.

“The Last Quiz Night on Earth was so much fun to research and write. I know a lot aboutasteroids now, and the answers to a fair amount of quiz questions! I’m so excited that the play will be brought back to life to share with new audiences this year.”

Director Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder said: “Alison is a writer of real talent, crafting plays of depth, wit and real emotional warmth and The Last Quiz Night on Earth is a truly a unique piece – a pre-apocalyptic comedy bringing people together through the power of trivia for a great night out.

"Following our success touring Chip Shop Chips to the heart of communities, we’re really looking forward to revisiting some wonderful places and spaces as well as discovering new, exciting locations.”

The Last Quiz Night on Earth can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Monday March 28 and Tuesday March 29.