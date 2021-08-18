This is what films are showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in September

A documentary concert film capturing the performances at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival

Stephen Joseph Theatre' s film programmer Steve Carley said: “A very exciting month for classic film buffs!

“In association with the Yorkshire Fossil Festival, we have a whole festival of dinosaur action – all from different decades and for different age groups, plus guest experts to offer specialised insights.

“Also, we’re screening the cult classic, Clue. When it was originally released, each cinema would receive a random, secret final reel with a different ending and a different murderer. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Each of our screenings will have one of the three possible endings. It’s a perfect opportunity to dress up as your favourite sleuth or character (although that’s not compulsory) and try and guess whodunnit!"

Films at the Stephen Joseph in September are:

Jazz on a Summer’s Day: A documentary concert film capturing the performances at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival, including Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Anita O'Day and Mahalia Jackson. Unlike earlier jazz movies that had been filmed in smoky black and white, it’s in vibrant colour and has been beautifully and extensively restored from the best surviving vault elements.

Wednesday September 1 at 7pm; Thursday September 2 at 2pm and 7pm

Minamata: War photographer W. Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp) travels back to Japan where he documents the devastating effect of mercury poisoning in coastal communities. Akiko Iwase, Katherine Jenkins and Bill Nighy also star.

Friday September 3 and Saturday September 4 at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday September 8 at 7pm; Thursday September 9 at 2pm and 7pm

Mick Fleetwood and Friends (event cinema): A stellar line-up celebrate the music of Peter Green. Mick Fleetwood, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, Jonny Lang, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman feature in this concert event captured at The London Palladium in February 2020.

Tuesday September 7 at 7pm

The Good Dinosaur (Yorkshire Fossil Festival film): In an alternate history, an asteroid passes safely past the earth; millions of years later, evolved dinosaurs have become farmers. This 2015 Pixar animation features the voices of Sam Elliott, Anna Paquin and Frances McDormand.

Friday September 10 at 2pm

Jurassic Park (Yorkshire Fossil Festival film): Richard Attenborough, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum star in a 1993 movie milestone that was recently selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

Friday September 10 at 5pm

The Valley of Gwangi (Yorkshire Fossil Festival film): A stop-motion spectacular from special effects maestro Ray Harryhausen, his final dinosaur-themed movie, made in 1969. With introduction and post-screening Q&A with palaeo-artist James McKay, looking at dinosaurs in art and on-screen.

Friday September 10 at 8pm

The Land Before Time (Yorkshire Fossil Festival film): The first in a long-running series following the adventures of dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, Petrie, and Spike, this 1988 animation spawned 13 sequels, a TV series and more than a dozen video games.

Saturday September 12 at 2pm and 5pm

Ammonite (Yorkshire Fossil Festival film): Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the story of pioneering female fossil hunter Mary Anning, who became internationally known for her work on the fossils of the UK’s other Jurassic coast, Dorset. Released last year, this movie has an introduction and post-screening Q&A from Zoe Hughes, Curator of Fossil Invertebrates at the Natural History Museum.

Saturday 12 September at 8pm

Northern Ballet: Dangerous Liaisons (event cinema): Sex. Power. Cruelty. Deceit. Two bored aristocrats spin a web of heartbreak in 18th century France. Lives will be ruined and love irrevocably lost. Northern Ballet's bodice-ripping retelling is set to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons: you'll feel every heartbeat of this scintillatingly scandalous ballet.

Tuesday September 14 at 7pm

Tove (film – with English subtitles): The war is over and life begins again for Tove Jansson (Alma Pöysti). She falls in love with theatre director Vivica Bandler. At the same time, her creativity begins to take unexpected paths and she starts writing the story of the Moomins.

Wednesday September 15 at 7pm; Thursday September 16 at 2pm and 7pm

The Courier: The true story of British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), who was unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, he works to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Friday September 17 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday September 18 at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday September 22 at 7pm; Thursday September 23 at 2pm and 7pm

La Traviata on Sydney Harbour (event cinema): Verdi's hugely popular opera returns to the Sydney Harbour water stage. This glamorous production was captured on location in 2021 in front of a sold-out audience and features timeless romantic arias, lively choreography, beautiful costumes and spectacular fireworks.

Tuesday September 21 at 7pm

The Last Bus: Recently widowed Tom (Timothy Spall) decides to travel the length of the UK with his wife’s ashes, using his free bus pass for the entire pilgrimage, becoming an unlikely celebrity in the process.

Friday September 24 at 2pm; Tuesday September 28 and Wednesday September 29 at 7pm; Thursday September 30 at 2pm and 7pm

Clue (film – in association with the WEA): This 1985 comedy starring Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Khan, Christopher Lloyd and Martin McKean is based on the board game Cluedo – and each of the three screenings will feature a different ending! Presented in association with the WEA, the Saturday evening screening will feature an introduction from WEA lecturer, George Cromack.

Friday September 24 at 7pm; Saturday September 25 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live streamings, £17.