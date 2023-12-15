Thor's Great Big Adventure - full of fun and song - is Christmas show for under-sixes at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

For more than 24 hours last new year, Thor the walrus caused a sensation when he came ashore to rest at a slipway to Scarborough Harbour before swimming away to Iceland.

Luke Simpson is the walrus in Thor's Great Big Adventure at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough

It is that event – which made headlines around the world, put Scarborough in the spotlight and give it a real-life legend.

It has also inspired the festive show for under-sixes at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, this season.

The co-production between the theatre and CU Scarborough may be for the youngest in the family but there is nothing little about the show – it is big on charm, big on talent, big on ambition – and accessible, funny and fish-shaped bean bags full of fun.

Grom left, Crystal Jackson, Chavez Idjerhe, Selwyn Peterken in Thor's Great Big Adventure running at the Stephen Joseph until December 23

It embraces everything good about the true story – the way people took the animal to their hearts and went out of their way to look after and protect Thor.

Of course, their is a different framework. It is Thor is off on his holidays. He’s booked a few nights down south, then a short stop in Scarborough for New Year before he heads home to the ice and snow of the North Pole.He’s looking for a good spot on the shore for a quick snooze, a nice seaside snack to fill his big belly and hoping to make some new friends along the way.

The story is narrated in nursey rhyme-style by Paul Kynman before the performers take over the action. In a walrus brown onesy, stick on whiskers and tusks, Luke Simpson is a delight as the sleepy, gentle Thor – who makes the audience see the town through his eyes – and an upbeat picture that is – full of lights, sweet smells and lovely residents.

Chavez Idjerhe is the fishing boat captain who with his crew, played by Crystal Jackson and Selwyn Peterken, takes charge of the situation.

The three are great – engaging with the young members of the audience and encouraging them to join in every step of the way. That – controlling and engaging excited under-sixes – takes skill.

They also act as puppeteers to pesky seagulls – which are just one of the lovely touches in the show – no more spoilers, only safe to say there is nothing in the production which will scare or offend.

The uplifting, gentle giant of a piece was written and directed by Rob Salmon, with original songs everyone is encouraged to sing by Alice Kynman. No expense has been spared on a pretty-as-a-picture set that evokes Scarborough – castle, harbour, lighthouse, lobster pots an’ all.

Thor’s Great Big Adventure is suitable for children aged six and under. All tickets are £6: children under 18 months go free but need a ticket. All performances are chilled.

Thor’s Great Big Adventure can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from now until Saturday December 23 with performances on Saturday December 16, from Tuesday December 19 to Thursday December 21 and Saturday December 23 at 10.30am;

Friday December 15 and Friday December 22 at 5pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com