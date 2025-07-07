Tribfest - the world's biggest tribute festival

Festival organiser Ed Faulkner enjoying the KopyKat Killers at Tribfest 2024. Pic Dave Lofthouse

On August 18 and 19, Coldplay are appearing in Hull. Tickets are in very short supply and if you do manage to get your hands on one it will set you back anything up to £700.

But for a fraction of the cost you can go along to Sledmere House in East Yorkshire the weekend before. There you can spend four days listening to some of the finest tribute bands in the world - including Coldplay tribute Starfish who are headlining on the Sunday night.

Around 50 other world-class tribute bands will be playing across the Main Stage and in the Big Top, with dozens more appearing in the five tents dotted around the site.

It will feature tributes to, among many others, Queen, Blondie, The Bee Gees, Human League, Abba, Amy Winehouse, Tina Turner and Madness.

Abba Revival perform to the crowd at Tribfest 2024. They are appearing again this year. Pic Dave Lofthouse

Some are Tribfest regulars, others are making their debut, and all are guaranteed a special Tribfest welcome from the thousands of fans who turn up year after year.

This year’s festival takes place from Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 and on Thursday, August 14 there is early entry available to all weekend ticket holders for a small additional cost.

Dempsey Faulkner, who, along with her dad Ed is the powerhouse behind the festival said: “Sadly, this summer has already seen dozens of festivals in the UK go under due to the economy and we are so proud to see a festival in Yorkshire really thriving.

“It has gone from very humble beginnings at Driffield showground with a few hundred people attending to the largest independent festival in our area.

Happy festival goers enjoy listening to the bands in the sun. Pic Dave Losthouse

“We have always prided ourselves on being a family-friendly festival.

“People come back year after year and say how safe and inclusive they feel and how much fun everyone has, no matter how young or old.”

Ed who, as well as creating Tribfest is the lead singer in The Beautiful Couch a tribute to The Beautiful South and The Housemartins, said: “It has been a lot of hard work and it doesn’t get any easier but we are constantly striving to make Tribfest the best it can be.

“Now I have people telling me they’ve been coming for 10+ years so I know we’re doing it right.

The Tribfest crowd show their appreciation. Pic Dave Lofthouse

“We see it all over the weekend - we’ve had Tribfest proposals, babies and even a wedding on the Main Stage.

“It’s an honour to bring this amazing event to East Yorkshire every August.”

The festival facilities are some of the best in the country; winning ‘Best Tourism Event’ at the REYTA Awards in 2023, and ‘Contribution to the East Riding’ at the Hull Live 2021 Business Awards due to their perseverance in getting the festival on with just a few weeks’ notice.

They have also been consistently recognised in the Best Bar None awards and won ‘Best Entertainment/Leisure Venue 2018 – 2020’ in the East Riding of Yorkshire Best Bar None Awards.

All weekend tickets include free camping and free parking and there are options to bring your motorhomes/caravans etc (you will need to purchase additional tickets for this).

Check out the Tribfest website for more information on the lineup, facilities and accommodation options on offer.

