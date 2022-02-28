Victoria Wood favourite Susie Blake heads out on new tour playing Miss Marple in Agatha Christie mystery Mirror Crack'd - venues and dates

Susie Blake will play Miss Marple in a new tour of Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd

It will star Susie Blake as Miss Marple, with further casting to be announced.

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead. There’s a new housing estate, which alarms the villagers as much as it intrigues them and, even more unsettling, a rich American film star has bought the manor house. Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a shocking murder, and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, danger and tragedy. This adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous novel brings real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of secrets, loss and revenge.

The Mirror Crack’d From Side to Side was published in the UK in 1962 and adapted as a feature film, The Mirror Crack’d, in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis. On television, adaptations of the novel have starred Joan Hickson as Miss Marple in 1992 and Julia McKenzie as Miss Marple in 2011.

Susie Blake said: “Playing Miss Marple is every actor’s dream over the age of 50. To play a bright, independent, older woman is surprising and exciting for the period it was written in as well as in our society today.”

Susie Blake is best known for playing the Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, as well as her regular roles of Bev Unwin in ITV’s Coronation Street and Hillary Nicholson in BBC’s Mrs Brown’s Boys. She has recently appeared in series one and two of Kate & Koji (ITV), Not Going Out (BBC One) and The Real Marigold Hotel (BBC One). Her films include Fierce Creatures and Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey?!. Her theatre credits include Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical (Hall for Cornwall), Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (Grange Festival), Grumpy Old Women Live 2 & 3, When We Are Married (West End), Pygmalion (Chichester Festival Theatre), Madame Morrible in Wicked (West End) and Belinda Blair in Noises Off (National Theatre).

The Mirror Crack’d runs at:

8 – 17 September Eastbourne Devonshire Park

01323 412000

20 – 24 September Darlington Hippodrome

01325 405405 (on sale)

4 – 8 October York Theatre Royal 01904 623568

(on sale soon)

17 – 22 October Mold Theatr Clwyd 01352 344101

(on sale 7 June)

31 October – 5 November Northampton Royal & Derngate

01604 624811 (on sale)

8 – 12 November Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630000

(on sale 25 February)

28 November - 3 December Southend Palace Theatre