Victoria Wood tribute show Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood heads to Scarborough Spa

Sell-out Victoria Wood tribute show Looking for Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is heading to Scarborough later this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homage to the late national treasure recreates Wood’s comedy and music and is on at Scarborough Spa on Friday September 19.

In the journey of Wood’s legacy, she is brought to life on stage by Paulus the Cabaret Geek, as he intertwines his own 1980s childhood memories with her work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the piano, Michael Roulston revitalises Wood’s tunes including the Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It) and the classic It Would Never Have Worked.

Writer and performer Paulus the Cabaret Geek said: “During more than five years touring Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, I have had the honour of meeting her siblings, school-chums and famous work colleagues.

“With the 10th anniversary of the loss of one of the UK’s most celebrated comics approaching in Spring 2026, Looking For Me Friend is planning a last hurrah. This will be an extra special tour, after which I will finally hang up the beret and finish the crossword in the Woman’s Weekly (for now!). Until then, there’s many more Woodies out there to celebrate with and we can’t wait to meet them.”

Tickets: https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/ and 01723 376774