Viennese Gala featuring music by Strauss and other classics heads to Bridlington Spa - how to get tickets

Manchester Camerata Orchestra will present a Viennese Gala on Sunday January 9 at Bridlington Spa at 2pm, as part of the Classically Yours programme

Put your best foot forward and waltz into the New Year with Manchester Camerata's glittering Viennese concert in the splendour of Bridlington Spa' s magnificent Royal Hall.

For this special occasion, the orchestra will be joined by East Riding Youth Dance Company and the supremely talented Soprano Sarah Redgwick, who will bring the heady romance of this music to life.

Join the orchestra for the famous Blue Danube Waltz, amongst other Viennese classics, conducted by firm Camerata and East Riding favourite, Robert Guy.

Tickets cost: Adults £19.00, Concessions £16.00, Children £6.00 and are available from Bridlington Spa Box Office on (01262) 678258 or Bridspa.comEnjoy a delicious two course lunch prior to the show. Available at 12:30pm for £16.50 per person and £10 for Children under 12 - please book via Bridlington Spa Box Office.