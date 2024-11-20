What's on: Christmas musical, The Devil's Seamstress, to run for two dates in Whitby in December and will feature original music

By Catherine Gannon
Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:18 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 12:20 GMT
Whitby theatre-goers can catch two performances of The Devil’s Seamstress this December, a Christmas musical featuring original music presented by the Colourless Boxes Theatre Company.

The play will be performed at the Whitby and District Rifle Club on December 5 and 13 at 7pm, with doors set to open on both nights at 6.30pm.

Described as a Victorian melodrama “sprinkled with Christmas cheer and Dickensian nightmares”, the play centres around a seamstress – played by Maethelyiah – who makes a deal with the devil.

Audiences can expect original music and Christmas songs, set in a small shop at the time of the Boer War.

Whitby audiences can catch a performance of The Devil's Seamstress on December 5 and 13.
Whitby audiences can catch a performance of The Devil's Seamstress on December 5 and 13.

The Devil’s Seamstress is being presented by the Colourless Boxes Theatre Company, an organisation which provides theatre experiences in and around York.

The play will feature original music composed and arranged by composer Xander Armstrong, and has been written and directed by Cougar nan Lang, both of the Colourless Boxes Theatre Company.

Tickets for the performances can be found on Eventbrite.

