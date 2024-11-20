Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby theatre-goers can catch two performances of The Devil’s Seamstress this December, a Christmas musical featuring original music presented by the Colourless Boxes Theatre Company.

The play will be performed at the Whitby and District Rifle Club on December 5 and 13 at 7pm, with doors set to open on both nights at 6.30pm.

Described as a Victorian melodrama “sprinkled with Christmas cheer and Dickensian nightmares”, the play centres around a seamstress – played by Maethelyiah – who makes a deal with the devil.

Audiences can expect original music and Christmas songs, set in a small shop at the time of the Boer War.

The Devil’s Seamstress is being presented by the Colourless Boxes Theatre Company, an organisation which provides theatre experiences in and around York.

The play will feature original music composed and arranged by composer Xander Armstrong, and has been written and directed by Cougar nan Lang, both of the Colourless Boxes Theatre Company.

Tickets for the performances can be found on Eventbrite.