What's on this week at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - including northern soul play Do I Love You?

Showstopper - The Improvised Musical is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, on Thursday May 15

A play about northern soul, a solo ‘turn’ with a play about grief and a musical with a twist fill the week at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough.

John Godber’s celebration of northern soul Do I Love You?, which played to full houses last year, returns.

With a banging soundtrack, it’s a comedy following the fortunes of a trio of young people – Sally, Nat and Kyle. From Brid Spa to Stoke, from Scarborough to the Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.

Do I Love You? can be seen Friday, May 9 at 7.30pm and on Saturday, May 10 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Award-winning writer-performer Daniel Bye returns to UK touring with his first new solo play for seven years.

Imaginary Friends explores grief and authenticity in the contemporary media landscape – and features cameos from hallucinated media figures including Piers Morgan!

Bye’s character in the play is a floundering TV stand-up who suffers a tragic bereavement and takes comfort in the company of his imaginary friends. They’re terrible people, and he knows it. But their ideas for his failing TV show are terrific. He loses touch with his moral compass, and increasingly with reality.

Bye describes the show as ‘a comedy about comedy, or a satire on satire. It’s funny – up to a point. It’s also a surreal, disturbing and electrifying rollercoaster ride through the looking glass of the 21st-century media hellscape’. West Yorkshire Playhouse, Red Ladder and his own company, Silver Tongue Theatre.

Imaginary Friends can be seen on Tuesday, May 13.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical visits the Stephen Joseph Theatre for one night only.

It is a fully realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters.

From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it’s set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

The Showstoppers have created more than 1,000 new musicals since they were formed in 2008 but they don’t stop working hard at their craft – they have to learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town, and they always encourage audiences to challenge them.

Last year, they were in the Top 10 best reviewed shows of the entire Edinburgh Fringe

Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical can be seen on Thursday, May 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for all shows on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com