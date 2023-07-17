Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford - only to find that this is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village.

And instead of Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench, the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers.

Jefferson's monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic am-dram thespians.

A Bunch of Amateurs, by Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society, is coming up at Whitby Pavilion. picture: Paul Armstrong, The Artistic Lens

Written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, this play is being directed by Ivan Hall and Kenzie Greenwood.

A Bunch of Amateurs is on at Whitby Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday July 26 to Friday July 28, 7.30pm.