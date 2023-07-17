Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society brings new performance to town stage
Hot off the heels of their smash hit comedy, Dirty Dusting, staged back in May, Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society is back later this month with its latest offering, A Bunch of Amateurs.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Keen to boost his flagging career, fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele arrives in England to play King Lear in Stratford - only to find that this is not the birthplace of the Bard, but a sleepy Suffolk village.
And instead of Kenneth Branagh and Dame Judi Dench, the cast are a bunch of amateurs trying to save their theatre from developers.
Jefferson's monstrous ego, vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit by the enthusiastic am-dram thespians.
Written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, this play is being directed by Ivan Hall and Kenzie Greenwood.
A Bunch of Amateurs is on at Whitby Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday July 26 to Friday July 28, 7.30pm.
Tickets £10, £9 Friends of Pavilion (plus fees).