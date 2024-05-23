Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society to stage Duets production at Whitby Pavilion

By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:29 BST
Secretarial Skills, directed by Alison Steele, featuring Suzanne Elvidge and Ian Dobson.Secretarial Skills, directed by Alison Steele, featuring Suzanne Elvidge and Ian Dobson.
Secretarial Skills, directed by Alison Steele, featuring Suzanne Elvidge and Ian Dobson.
Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society is to present Duets, four one-act plays that examine the chaotic world of love, relationships – and why the grass is never greener.

Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right this time even though they've never got it right before.

Barrie is not really interested in women but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalize their divorce while drowning in cocktails, while Angela is marrying for the third time to the dismay of her brother Toby.

The plays are Blind Date, The Holiday, Secretarial Skills and The Bride to Be.

Duets, by Peter Quilter, is on Friday May 31, 7.30pm and Saturday June 1, 7.30pm at Whitby Pavilion.

Tickets £10, £9 (friends of WP) plus booking fee via Whitby Pavilion in person or by calling 01947 824770 (10am to 3pm), also at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk (additional fees apply).

Related topics:TicketsSpain