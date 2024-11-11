Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society to stage final production of 2024
Following on from last November’s successful production of A Murder is Announced, the company is back with another thrilling title from Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest.
Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun.
But the woman’s dazed confession is anything but convincing and the unexpected guest decides to help.
The police clues point to a man who died two years previously but a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives, where the real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all.
Directed by Alison Steele, catch The Unexpected Guest on these dates:
Thursday November 14, 7.30pm
Friday November 15, 7.30pm
Saturday November 16, 2pm
Tickets £10 (£9 Friends of WP)
Book at Whitby Pavilion, online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or call 01947 824770.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.