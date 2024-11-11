Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society to stage final production of 2024

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:23 BST

Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society returns to Whitby Pavilion Theatre this week with its final production of 2024.

Following on from last November’s successful production of A Murder is Announced, the company is back with another thrilling title from Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest.

Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun.

But the woman’s dazed confession is anything but convincing and the unexpected guest decides to help.

Kenzie Greenwood and Ivan Hall, who play Laura Warwick and Michael Starkwedder.Kenzie Greenwood and Ivan Hall, who play Laura Warwick and Michael Starkwedder.
The police clues point to a man who died two years previously but a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives, where the real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all.

Directed by Alison Steele, catch The Unexpected Guest on these dates:

Thursday November 14, 7.30pm

Friday November 15, 7.30pm

Saturday November 16, 2pm

Tickets £10 (£9 Friends of WP)

Book at Whitby Pavilion, online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or call 01947 824770.

