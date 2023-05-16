Whitby Amateur Dramatics Society's next play sees redundant cleaners try raunchy new roles

However, a chance wrong number gives them an idea – why not run a telephone sex line?

This is the plot for Whitby Amateur Dramatics Society’s next show, Dirty Dusting, written by Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood, directed by Ian Dobson.

Alison Steele, Karen McCarthy and Jo Downie are the three ladies and Chris Colebrooke makes his WADS debut as their sarcastic boss.

Jo Downie, Alison Steele and Karen McCarthy as the three 'dirty' dusting cleaners.

Director Ian Dobson said: “Rehearsals have been hysterical, we are still laughing now, weeks into rehearsal.

"The cast have been brilliant, learning lines early so that the play has kept developing.

"The writers have also allowed us to set the comedy in Whitby.”

The show opens on Sunday May 28 at Whitby Pavilion Theatre, 7.30pm.

It continues on Monday May 29 and Tuesday May 30.