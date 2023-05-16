News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Whitby Amateur Dramatics Society's next play sees redundant cleaners try raunchy new roles

Three elderly office cleaners, Olive, Gladys and Elsie, are informed that they are going to lose their jobs and all seems lost for them.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th May 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:55 BST

However, a chance wrong number gives them an idea – why not run a telephone sex line?

This is the plot for Whitby Amateur Dramatics Society’s next show, Dirty Dusting, written by Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood, directed by Ian Dobson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Steele, Karen McCarthy and Jo Downie are the three ladies and Chris Colebrooke makes his WADS debut as their sarcastic boss.

Jo Downie, Alison Steele and Karen McCarthy as the three 'dirty' dusting cleaners.Jo Downie, Alison Steele and Karen McCarthy as the three 'dirty' dusting cleaners.
Jo Downie, Alison Steele and Karen McCarthy as the three 'dirty' dusting cleaners.
Most Popular

Director Ian Dobson said: “Rehearsals have been hysterical, we are still laughing now, weeks into rehearsal.

"The cast have been brilliant, learning lines early so that the play has kept developing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The writers have also allowed us to set the comedy in Whitby.”

The show opens on Sunday May 28 at Whitby Pavilion Theatre, 7.30pm.

It continues on Monday May 29 and Tuesday May 30.

Buy tickets online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or from the theatre box office.