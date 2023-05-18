Whitby Coliseum to screen award-winning National Theatre show Fleabag
See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag,broadcast live to Whitby’s Coliseum cinema from London’s West End.
Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, this 67-minute play is a described as a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.
Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.
Playing to sold-out audiences in New York and London, don’t miss your chance to see this ‘legitimately
hilarious show’ (New Yorker), broadcast live to a cinema near you.
Described by The Guardian as “witty, filthy and supreme”, the production is showing at The Coliseum on Thursday June 15, 7pm start, tickets £10.
Call 01947 825000.