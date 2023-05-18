News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Coliseum to screen award-winning National Theatre show Fleabag

See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag,broadcast live to Whitby’s Coliseum cinema from London’s West End.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:00 BST

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, this 67-minute play is a described as a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Phoebe Waller-BridgePhoebe Waller-Bridge
Playing to sold-out audiences in New York and London, don’t miss your chance to see this ‘legitimately

hilarious show’ (New Yorker), broadcast live to a cinema near you.

Described by The Guardian as “witty, filthy and supreme”, the production is showing at The Coliseum on Thursday June 15, 7pm start, tickets £10.

Call 01947 825000.

