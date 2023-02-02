Whitby girl, 10, to star in Classical Ballet and Opera House tour of Madame Butterfly

Eva Johnson, who is no stranger to the stage, will perform at the Spa Theatre in Scarborough alongside wonderful Ukrainian singers.

Eva currently attends Colebrooke Productions in Whitby where she is studying acting, musical theatre, contemporary and commercial and is taking exams in all current aspects of performing.

She has just completed a run of performances in Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company’s Matilda JR: The Musical, where she starred as Lavender.

Eva Johnson of Whitby is to star in the Classical Ballet and Opera House Tour of Madame Butterfly.

Chris Colebrooke, who is her principal at Colebrooke Productions, said: “We are extremely proud of Eva.

“Eva has a huge passion for acting, singing and dancing and is always looking to challenge herself.

"All the staff and other students are delighted for her,” added Chris.

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera – his supreme theatrical achievement also gave the world its most sublime and beautiful arias in history - One Fine Day and Love Duet, as well as the Humming Chorus, which has been popular with opera-goers for more than a century.

This opera will be sung in original language with English surtitles.

