Whitby Musicals presents Stepping Out at Whitby Pavilion Theatre production
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Based on the 1984 play (which in 1991 was made into a film starring Liza Minnelli and Julia Walters), the show is a heart-warming, toe-tapping musical following the familiar story of the lives, loves and laughs of a group of women (and one man) attending a weekly tap class in a dingy church hall.
Director Rosie Abel has been working hard with a talented vast of 10 performers to perfect lines, songs and tap dancing.
The cast includes: Suzy Corrigan, Rebecca Kelly-Evans, Denise Murphy, Su Crossland, Charlotte Crossland, Rosie Abel, Jennifer Fee, Georgie Joyce, Ailsa Legg and Chris Wales.
Musical Direction by Cathy Hornung.
Catch the production live at Whitby Pavilion Theatre on Friday May 9, at 7.30pm and Saturday May 10, 2pm and 7.30pm.
All tickets £15 (plus fees), featuring a live band.
An amateur production presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.