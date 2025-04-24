Whitby Musicals presents Stepping Out at Whitby Pavilion Theatre production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby Musicals are excited to be returning to Whitby Pavilion Theatre this May with a musical version of Stepping Out.

Based on the 1984 play (which in 1991 was made into a film starring Liza Minnelli and Julia Walters), the show is a heart-warming, toe-tapping musical following the familiar story of the lives, loves and laughs of a group of women (and one man) attending a weekly tap class in a dingy church hall.

Director Rosie Abel has been working hard with a talented vast of 10 performers to perfect lines, songs and tap dancing.

The cast includes: Suzy Corrigan, Rebecca Kelly-Evans, Denise Murphy, Su Crossland, Charlotte Crossland, Rosie Abel, Jennifer Fee, Georgie Joyce, Ailsa Legg and Chris Wales.

Whitby Musicals present Stepping Out The Musical

Musical Direction by Cathy Hornung.

Catch the production live at Whitby Pavilion Theatre on Friday May 9, at 7.30pm and Saturday May 10, 2pm and 7.30pm.

All tickets £15 (plus fees), featuring a live band.

An amateur production presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.