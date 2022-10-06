Mrs Harris Goes to Paris starring Lesley Manville is showing from October 4 to 19, where a windowed cleaning lady falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides she must have one of her own.

After working to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook, but the future of the House of Dior.

Also heading to the cinema is Harry Styles’ new film Don’t Worry Darling, on from October 23 to 26, starring alongside Florence Pugh and set in the 1950s.

Don't Worry Darling is on the way to Whitby Pavilion cinema

Jack (Harry Styles) and Alice (Florence Pugh) live in the idealised community of Victory, an experimental company town that houses the men who work on a top-secret project.

However, when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something sinister lurking below the surface, Alice can't help but question exactly what she's doing in Victory.

Heading into November, the cinema will host The Lost King, the remarkable true story of the remains of King Richard III, when in 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, they were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester.

Accompanying the upcoming films are Amsterdam (Sunday 30 Oct to Wed 2 Nov), Emily (Novv 12 to 15), The Banshees of Inisherin (Nov 20 to 22) and A Bunch of Amateurs (Nov 27 to 30).

