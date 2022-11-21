Whitby Pavilion to host A Spot on Musical Christmas - here's when it's showing
Spot On Musicals is back at Whitby Pavilion Theatre in December with its third festive offering, A Spot On Musical Christmas.
The snow is packed full of West End hits and festive favourites performed by local faces, with songs including Cabaret, Dreamgirls, Blood Brothers, Joseph and Copacabana.
Tickets for the production, which is Saturday December 17, 7.30pm, on are on sale now.
All tickets £9 (plus fees).
Book from 10am at Whitby Pavilion in person, online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770.