Whitby Pavilion to host Little Shop of Horrors - here are the dates you can see it

A “deviously delicious” Broadway sci-fi smash musical is on its way to Whitby Pavilion.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read

Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company presents Little Shop of Horrors, in which meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II - after his co-worker crush.

This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.

Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company's cast of Little Shop of Horrors.Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company's cast of Little Shop of Horrors.
Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company's cast of Little Shop of Horrors.
Final rehearsals are now in full swing and this talented company of just nine actors is having a fantastic time bringing the hilarious tongue-in-cheek musical to life.

Featuring the songs Skid Row, Somewhere That’s Green and Suddenly Seymour, you can catch the performance on Wednesday May 10, 8pm; Thursday May 11, 8pm; Friday May 12, 5pm and 8pm.

Tickets £12, £10 under 14s or a family ticket (for Fri May 12, 5pm) £35, admitting two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

Tickets are available from Whitby Pavilion in person, online via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770 Monday to Friday, 10am-3pm.

The production is directed by Rosalie Abel, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken.

Cast of Little Shop of HorrorsSeymourCHRIS WALES

AudreyREBECCA KELLY-EVANS

OrinIVAN HALL

Mr MushnikDAVE BLAKER

Voice of Audrey IIJONATHAN JEEVES

Audrey II PuppeteerDAWN HODGSON

CRYSTALHelena Graham

RONNETTESuzy Corrigan

CHIFFONJoe Bowman.

