Whitby Pavilion to screen Poirot thriller A Haunting in Venice - here are the dates and times
Based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie and directed by and starring Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot, the new film is just one of many playing at the Whitby theatre.
Set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, the retired and living in self-imposed exile, Hercule Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo.
When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.
In addition to A Haunting in Venice, the Pavilion is welcoming selected box office classics back to the big screen including 1940’s Casablanca, Jurassic Park and Hocus Pocus of which the latter two are celebrating their 30th anniversary.
A Haunting in Venice is showing on the following dates:
Friday October 6, 7pm
Monday October 9, 2pm
Tuesday October 10, 2pm
Wednesday October 11, 7pm
Thursday October 12, 7pm
“The celebratory screenings of the beloved Disney classics we’ve had every Sunday has brought many requests to start screening more loved classics” said a venue representative.
Members of the public are encouraged to keep up to date with the Whitby Pavilion’s Facebook page for the latest information.
Tickets for A Haunting in Venice and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.