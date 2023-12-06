Whitby Pavilion unveils cinema programme for December and into January - see what's on

Whitby Pavilion Cinema has confirmed its upcoming cinema programme with a range of comedies, thriller and family fun films heading to the theatre.

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, who brings a youthful version of the tyrannical leader of Panem; President Snow, to life.

Set 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games, Coriolanus Snow becomes infatuated with Lucy Gray after becoming her mentor during the tenth annual Hunger Games.

Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour.

Peter Dinklage stars in Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, coming to Whitby Pavilion cinema.

Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

A stellar cast includes Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and How To Get Away with Murder’s Viola Davis.

Tickets for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and all events are on sale now

Film times

Wonka is coming to Whitby Pavilion in the run-up to Christmas.

Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes

Monday December 11: 7pm

Tuesday December 12: 2pm

Wednesday December 13: 7pm

Thursday December 14: 7pm

Wonka

Friday December 22: 7pm

Saturday December 23: 2pm & 6pm

Sunday December 24: 2pm

Wednesday December 27: 2pm

Thursday December 28: 7pm

Friday December 29: 7pm

Saturday December 30: 2pm & 6pm

Wish

Monday January 1: 5pm

Tuesday January 2: 2pm

Wednesday January 3: 2pm