Whitby Pavilion unveils cinema programme for December and into January - see what's on
Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, starring Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth, who brings a youthful version of the tyrannical leader of Panem; President Snow, to life.
Set 64 years before the events of the first Hunger Games, Coriolanus Snow becomes infatuated with Lucy Gray after becoming her mentor during the tenth annual Hunger Games.
Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favour.
Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.
A stellar cast includes Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and How To Get Away with Murder’s Viola Davis.
Tickets for Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.
Film times
Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds and Snakes
Monday December 11: 7pm
Tuesday December 12: 2pm
Wednesday December 13: 7pm
Thursday December 14: 7pm
Wonka
Friday December 22: 7pm
Saturday December 23: 2pm & 6pm
Sunday December 24: 2pm
Wednesday December 27: 2pm
Thursday December 28: 7pm
Friday December 29: 7pm
Saturday December 30: 2pm & 6pm
Wish
Monday January 1: 5pm
Tuesday January 2: 2pm
Wednesday January 3: 2pm
Thursday January 4: 7pm