Whitby's Colebrooke Productions announces enchanting new staging of The Wizard of Oz

Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions is proud to announce its upcoming theatrical production of The Wizard of Oz, bringing the timeless tale of courage, heart, and imagination to life on stage this summer.

With dazzling sets, iconic music, and a talented cast of local and professional performers, this new staging promises to be a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Opening on June 13 at Whitby Pavilion, Colebrooke Productions invites theater-goers to follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion in this classic story adapted from L Frank Baum’s beloved novel and the legendary 1939 film.

Directed by Chris Colebrooke, with musical direction by Lucy Shardlow, and choreography by Amber Newton, this production combines a fresh creative vision with the heart-warming nostalgia that has made The Wizard of Oz a cultural treasure for generations.

Cast of the Wizard of Oz, by Colebrooke Productions.

Chris said: “We are thrilled to bring this story back to the stage in a way that celebrates the original while reimagining it for today’s audiences.

“It’s a story about finding your way home, discovering your inner strength, and believing in magic – and that message resonates now more than ever.

“It is a personal favourite of mine, and I hope to do this youth production justice."

Evie Hodgson will lead the production as Dorothy Gale, and Belle Lunn, Albie Clarkson and Harry Maud will take the parts of Scarecrow, Tin-Man and the Cowardly Lion, respectively.

Lily Burton prepares for her final role at Colebrooke Productions with Glinda the Good and Winnie Long returns to step into the shoes of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Tickets via www.colebrookes.com are available now.