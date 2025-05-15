Whitby's Coliseum Theatre to show screening of A Streetcar Named Desire

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th May 2025, 12:25 BST
A Streetcar Named Desire (15) is the next National Live production screening at Whitby’s Coliseum Theatre.

As Blance's fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace - but her downward spiral brings her face-to-face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski.

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor) lead the cast In Tennessee William's timeless masterpiece.

It is showing at the Coliseum on Thursday June 12, 7pm.

A Streetcar Names Desire and Inter Alia are NT Live productions coming to Whitby Coliseum.

Tickets £12.

Another National Theatre Live screenimg coming up at the venue later this year is Inter Alia.

Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Saltburn) is Jessica in the much-anticipated next play from the team behind Prima Facie.

Jessica Parks is a smart Crown Court judge at the top of her career.

Behind the robe, she is a karaoke fiend, supportive wife and a supportive parent – but an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance.

The production will be screened on Thursday September 18, 7pm, tickets £12.

