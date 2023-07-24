Whitby's Esk Valley Theatre stages Deals and Deceptions play

It’s a thriller with humour where all is not what it seems.

Artistic Director Mark Stratton said: “We’ve always wanted to do a play that reflects something of life in the North York Moors and as we couldn’t find one, I

thought I’d write one - Deals and Deceptions is the result.”

Clockwise from left: Esk Valley Theatre Artistic Director Mark Stratton, actors Clara Darcy and Dominic Rye.

In the performance, Danny and Jen leave London and head to an isolated cottage in the North York Moors.

City clashes with country, dark forces are at work and humorous situations arise.

We may think we know the person we are married to, but do we?

Mark added: “Over the years, I have had a growing fascination with the way people manipulate their personality to suit a particular situation.

"Is what we choose to show the world a true picture of who we are?

"Deals and Deceptions looks at some of the ways people shift personality and celebrates the subtle skills of the actor that exist in all of us.”

Mark Stratton will be appearing in Deals and Deceptions alongside Clara Darcy and Dominic Rye.

Deals and Deceptions runs from Thursday August 3 to Saturday August 26 and tickets are now on sale from the EVT Box Office or through the EVT website.

Performances Monday to Saturday are at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on August 3, 5, 10, 12, 15, 17, 22 and 24.

A post-show discussion is on Wednesday August 16, following the evening performance, a chance to meet the actors and Mark Stratton.