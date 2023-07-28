Whitby's Spot on Musicals to perform one last time - here's when and where you can see them
Chris Wales of Spot On Musicals said: “We’d love you to join us for one last time as we present some of our favourite songs from previous shows alongside some we’ve never done before in A Summer’s Night at the Musicals: The Farewell Show.
A final night of scorching show-stopping songs from the West End and beyond will feature songs from Les Miserables, 9 to 5, Come From Away, Miss Saigon, Half a Sixpence, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia and many more.
Starring a host of local well-known faces from the Whitby stage, this is a night of musical theatre not to be missed.
The event is on Saturday August 12, 7.30pm, at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.
Tickets £10 (plus booking fee) available from Whitby Pavilion in person, online www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770.