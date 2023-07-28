News you can trust since 1882
Whitby's Spot on Musicals to perform one last time - here's when and where you can see them

Following a string of successful shows over the past few years, Whitby’s Spot On Musicals team has decided now is the right time to say so long, farewell…
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:02 BST
Spot On Musicals are performing in Whitby one last time.Spot On Musicals are performing in Whitby one last time.
Spot On Musicals are performing in Whitby one last time.

Chris Wales of Spot On Musicals said: “We’d love you to join us for one last time as we present some of our favourite songs from previous shows alongside some we’ve never done before in A Summer’s Night at the Musicals: The Farewell Show.

A final night of scorching show-stopping songs from the West End and beyond will feature songs from Les Miserables, 9 to 5, Come From Away, Miss Saigon, Half a Sixpence, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia and many more.

Starring a host of local well-known faces from the Whitby stage, this is a night of musical theatre not to be missed.

Spot On Musicals on stage.Spot On Musicals on stage.
The event is on Saturday August 12, 7.30pm, at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

Tickets £10 (plus booking fee) available from Whitby Pavilion in person, online www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770.

