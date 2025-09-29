Thrills for a tenner This October half term at North Yorkshire Water Park

This October Half Term, North Yorkshire Water Park is inviting families to enjoy a week of thrilling, action-packed fun. Running from Monday 27th to Friday 31st October, the special offer includes a fantastic selection of outdoor adventures for individuals and groups to enjoy!

Visitors can take aim with archery, test their skills at axe throwing, or go head-to-head in an outdoor laser tag contest. For those craving a little more adrenaline, the park’s popular zip line and climbing wall will also be included in the offer, giving families a chance to experience high-energy fun at an unbeatable price.

After all the action, guests are encouraged to warm up and wind down in the park’s welcoming Lakeside Café. With hearty meals, hot drinks, and delicious autumnal treats on offer, it’s the perfect place to relax and refuel after a busy day outdoors.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re really excited to bring back our most popular activities for half term. It’s a brilliant opportunity for families to enjoy time together, get active, and try something new without breaking the bank. We’re all about making the school holidays fun and accessible, and this year is no exception.”

In addition to the half term excitement, North Yorkshire Water Park is also preparing to unveil its much-loved Hallowe'en activities. From October 25 to 31, the park will host pumpkin carving sessions inside its specially decorated hangar. With two sessions available each day at 10am and 2pm, families can unleash their creativity and take home their spooky masterpieces.

Also returning is the enchanting Pumpkin Walk. Families will be invited to stroll around the lakeside trail, spotting pumpkins hidden along the way. Once they've completed the walk, children can submit their final count in the café for the chance to win a family voucher.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the park’s social media channels and website for updates and availability. Half Term activities will be available to book online from September 29.

