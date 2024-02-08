Top Valentine's Day Ideas in York and Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From romantic strolls to heart-pounding fun, leading York party company Fizzbox has all the insider tips to make your Valentine's Day the absolute best! Prepare yourselves to make memories that’ll last a lifetime.

This Valentine's Day, treat yourselves to a spa day where you’ll dive into a world of relaxation, from dreamy massages to lavish treatments. It's all about sharing moments of pure bliss and creating a love-filled oasis where you can unwind together. Say goodbye to the daily grind and hello to a day of pampering that'll leave you feeling rejuvenated inside and out. From pool dips to sauna sessions, indulge in every luxurious amenity because your love story deserves the royal treatment!

Romantic ideas for Valentine's Day

What’s Valentine’s Day without a feast? Your afternoon tea will include tasty bites, sugary delights and cups brimming with tea or coffee, all in a cosy, romantic setting in the city centre. You can even add a glass of prosecco or champagne to make things even more special. It's the perfect recipe for stealing glances and savouring every sweet moment together. From fluffy scones to dainty sandwiches, indulge in a spread fit for royalty, giving your day a dash of sophistication.

Get ready for free-flowing cocktails, fizz, beer or soft drinks, paired with mouth-watering brunch dishes, all served up in a vibrant atmosphere. Take your romantic experience to the next level with themed bottomless brunches like 90s nostalgia, Beyoncé, Spice Girls, Mean Girls, Taylor Swift, Britney and many more. It's the perfect recipe for a date filled with laughter, love and endless drinks. Here's to a Valentine's celebration where the drinks flow as freely as your love!

Rev up your engines and revitalise your romance this Valentine's Day with a thrilling go karting adventure! Leave the clichés behind and hit the tracks for a pulse-pounding date like no other. Feel the adrenaline rush as you compete for the title of speed demon and laugh together as you zoom around the course. It's the perfect way to inject some high-octane excitement into your Valentine's Day and create memories that'll last a lifetime!

Spice up your Valentine's Day with a cocktail masterclass! Step into the fun world of mixology alongside your partner, crafting delicious concoctions that'll set your taste buds tingling. With expert guidance from a friendly mixologist, your date night transforms into an exciting workshop where creativity flows as freely as the drinks. Who knows, you might uncover a hidden talent! You'll sip on everything you create as you become the cocktail king or queen! Get ready to shake, stir, and sip your way to an amazing day or night out.

Paint the town red with your partner in crime on a bar crawl through the city's vibrant nightlife! Say goodbye to the usual night out headaches and hello to a hassle-free, VIP experience. This pass is your golden ticket to the hottest venues in town, from cosy clubs to chic cocktail lounges. With the VIP guestlist pass, you call the shots. No more worrying about door fees; this pass covers it all! All the legwork has been done for you with the trendiest spots handpicked so you can party stress free. Whether you're aiming to hit every hotspot or just a select few, the night is yours to enjoy with your favourite person by your side!

Swap traditional chocolates and roses for adrenaline-fueled fun as you and your partner tear up the trails together with a quad biking experience. Feel the thrill of the ride as you navigate rugged terrain and conquer obstacles side by side. It's the perfect way to bond, laugh and try something new on the most romantic day of the year. You’ll be in hysterics as you splash through muddy puddles and try to out manoeuvre each other. Buckle up and rev your engines for a Valentine's Day to remember!

You can’t beat a meal out for Valentine’s. There’s a reason it’s one of the most popular ways to celebrate. This special day calls for indulgence, and what better way to revel in it than with a romantic meal for two? From savouring delicious flavours to clinking glasses of bubbly, dining out guarantees moments filled with love, laughter and cherished memories. Whether you're craving British pub fare, classic American dishes, hearty Italian cuisine or something more exotic, you'll discover your perfect meal right here.

Embark on a Valentine's Day adventure like no other with an escape room! Step into a world of mystery and excitement as you and your partner work together to crack codes, solve puzzles and escape before time runs out. You’ll only have one hour to make your escape! It's a thrilling test of teamwork and problem-solving skills that'll have you laughing, cheering and feeling closer than ever. Get ready to unlock unforgettable memories and celebrate your love in a quirky way.

