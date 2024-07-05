Touring brass band returns to Leeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Touring brass band, Oddfellows Brass, is bringing its popular performance to Headingley’s St Michael and All Angels’ Church on Saturday July 20.

The ticketed public concert, organised by local friendship group Leeds Oddfellows, starts at 3pm.

Based in Leicestershire, the 28-piece band, which has performed in Leeds several times before, regularly competes at local and national level. The show will last around two hours with an interval and will cover genres such as classical, opera, stage and film, as well as traditional brass band works and compositions.

Rob Boulter, Founder and former Musical Director of Oddfellows Brass, still plays in the band. He describes the show as the “ideal introduction to a live brass band, and also right up the street of seasoned concert-goers”.

Oddfellows Brass in performance

He added: “We love bringing our music to all corners of the UK and seeing audiences singing and dancing along. I’m sure the Leeds crowd will be no different. We can’t wait!”

The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies and has sponsored and supported the band since its formation in 1981.

Social Organiser Helen Bullock at Leeds Oddfellows said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the band to Leeds. Oddfellows Brass always puts on a spectacular show.

“If you can’t make it down, don’t worry. We’ve got plenty more brilliant events coming up for local residents to enjoy.”

Tickets for the concert cost £8 and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk or by contacting Helen on [email protected] or 07709 295 317.

Other upcoming events being organised by the local friendship group, to which all are welcome, include Breakfast and Chat on Friday July 19, Fish, Chips and Bingo on Tuesday August 13 and Walk and Chat at Golden Acre Park on Friday August 16.

The Society, which aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support, also hosts around 60 free online events every month that are accessible to everyone.

As well as the social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also volunteering opportunities and the chance to contribute to fundraising initiatives.

Contact Helen or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk for more information about Leeds Oddfellows. There will also be opportunities to learn more about the Society on the day.