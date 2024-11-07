Value the focus as Whitby's The Stables launch new menus

This autumn and winter, every week can be restaurant week at Whitby's The Stables as The Inn Collection Group launches a new seasonal menu focused on value across the group’s pubs with rooms in northern England and Wales.

Two courses on the main menu at the cosy inn at Cross Butts are just £20 for adults, while the light bites menu offers the opportunity to enjoy three courses for £25 or less.

The focus on value also extended to the children’s menus at the pubs. Three courses are available for a total of £8, with starters and desserts priced at £2 and mains priced at £4.

Offering an array of delicious options to tantalise the tastebuds, generous portions of homemade soup or crispy potato skins are the starters with the best value for money with both available for just £3.95 each.

Delicious fresh dishes on the menu at Whitby's The Stables

There are plenty of hearty pub favourites, including Fish and chips, weekly changing pies, burgers, pasta dishes, and curries, alongside delights that are only available in North Yorkshire venues.

These include at The Stables the obligatory Parmo, complete with a “hot shot” option, and a Pumpkin & Chilli Pasta served in a creamy sauce with garlic bread.

A dedicated grill section provides an array of burgers and steaks, including a grilled pork chop with salsa verde and a monster mixed grill, complete with sausage, rump steak, black pudding and chicken breast along with the usual accompaniments.

With The Inn Collection Group’s dedicated game butchery now servicing the kitchens across the estate, there is a real focus on making the most of a plentiful supply of venison, pheasant and partridge too.

The Stables reopened in 2023 following a multi-million-pound referb.

At The Stables, there is no fewer than five separate dishes making use of these fine ingredients, including a Partridge Satay starter and a Game Cottage Pie and Pheasant Fettucine in the mains.

For finishing the meal, there are a host of delicious desserts to indulge in too, with a delightful Black Forest chocolate mousse and a warming pear, cinnamon and plum crumble set to provide particular highlights.

With a wealth of choices available to enjoy in a warm and cosy inn, the head of food at The Inn Collection Group Tom Adlam is hoping the new value-focused pricing will encourage diners to make a trip to their local establishment.

Tom said: “We’re delighted to unveil our new autumn menu packed full of warming dishes perfect for enjoying as the nights draw in and the temperatures drop.

A warming open fire, perfect for warming next to at The Stable

“We’ve worked incredibly hard with our chefs to not only create delicious tasting dishes but also to ensure we are offering exceptional value for money, and I think that is something that we’ve achieved.

“All the essential pub grub favourites are still in place, but with our new game butchery now fully commissioned, we’ve further developed the dishes we are offering that make use of the amazing produce the county provides.

“With our food prepared freshly on site and our chefs demonstrating a real passion for their craft, I’m really excited that our customers are now able to enjoy these dishes.”

Food from the main autumn menu offering is available from Noon to 9pm while lights bites are available from 11am to 5pm.

Breakfasts are also available and served from 8am to 11am, with a delicious range of cooked options including full English breakfasts, eggs benedict and Eggs Royale.