Visit Scampston Walled Garden for free this weekend
This is the perfect time to experience the serene beauty of Scampston Walled Garden in its autumn phase, with it s golden hues, flourishing grasses, and late-season blooms. Whether you are a regular visitor or new to the gardens, this weekend offers a wonderful opportunity to explore its seasonal transformation and everything Scampston has to offer.
In addition to the picturesque surroundings, there will be special exhibitions on display in the Conservatory:
- Rillington Local History Group will present a fascinating display showcasing the rich heritage and stories of the nearby village of Rillington.
- A vibrant local art exhibition, featuring works from talented artists, will also be available for visitors to enjoy.
Special Offers Throughout the weekend, there will be fantastic deals on plants from Scampston’s nursery, allowing visitors to bring a piece of the garden home with them. There will also be exclusive membership offers, making it the ideal time to join the Scampston community and enjoy the gardens year-round.
A Great Day Out for All Ages The Autumn Community Weekend is designed for families, friends, and individuals of all ages. Visitors are encouraged to explore not only the stunning garden but also Scampston Hall’s renowned Capability Brown Parkland, perfect for autumn walks.
Event Details
- Dates: Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October 2024
- Free entry for Ryedale residents with proof of postcode
- Location: Scampston Walled Garden, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 8NG
- Opening Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (last entry 4pm)
For more information about the event, please visit Scampston Walled Garden’s website or contact the team at 01944 759111.
