Walking East Yorkshire Festival returns in September
The festival provides a huge variety of experiences from Humber Bridge County Park to Hornsea Mere.
From Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 14, guided walks and experiences are being held across the county.
On the coast, there are walks along the King Charles III England Coast Path between Flamborough and Danes Dyke, Hornsea to Mappleton and Kilnsea to Easington as well as on Hessle Foreshore and across the Humber Bridge.
In the Wolds, residents and visitors are invited to walk the Wold Rangers Way in four stages over four days.
Those looking for a slightly shorter walk can join events leaving Huggate, Millington and Kilnwick Percy taking in section of the Yorkshire Wolds Way.
There will be a guided walk and history talk about Stamford Bridge and the Stamford Bridge Tapestry, a boat trip on the Pocklington canal, and a walking tour of Victorian Goole.
Other festival highlights include a tour of award-winning vineries Laurel Vines and the Boots and Beer Walk visiting Wold Top Brewery.
The festival is brought together by tourism, partners, and volunteers across East Yorkshire.
It is administrated by Visit East Yorkshire, run in partnership with East Riding Council.
Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Tourism said: “This fantastic festival showcases the best that East Yorkshire has to offer. I encourage residents and visitors to take advantage of the wide range of walks and experiences available this September.”
Visit www.walkingeastyorkshirefestival.co.uk to find our more about the events on offer during the festival.