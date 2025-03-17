Weekend of Goth delights in Whibty shop and music venue

Mayhem

A Whitby venue is to host a weekend of Goth music, culture and shopping. The Crafty Cove on Wellington Road is a shop and music venue, catering to the alternative community. A safe space atmosphere ensures a comfortable and relaxed experiece, regardless of race, gender, sexuality or lifestyle choice.

This coming April, Whitby will once again be welcoming thousands of goths for their twice-annual gathering. The Crafty Cove will be celebrating by hosting events over 4 nights, starting on 24 April with "Mayhem", an evening of "Pop-Punk, Emo, Rock and Metal" hosted by DJ Neve Saltmarsh. Friday and Saturday nights bring DJ Jay Sinful's "Shadow Factory". Six bands over two nights, with Guest DJs (see poster for details). Finally, for the Sunday, there will be a performance by the very talented and energetic Cover Of Dark, featuring many many goth classics, supported by a rare performance from The Cove's very own Tony G.

Thursday's event has a cover charge of £5 on the door, whilst Friday, Saturday and Sunday have tickets available from skiddle.com. All events are strictly for 18 years and over.

As well as these events, during the day, The Cove is a very well stocked shop for all your alternative needs, be it clothing, accessories or the blackest of coffees. All under the control of the very capable Auntie Jan.