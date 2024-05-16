What's on: new café session launching in Scarborough for people affected by Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new weekly café session for people affected by Parkinson’s has launched in Scarborough. Taking place each Thursday between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, the new Parkinson’s café is held at The Duchess, Hovingham Drive, Scarborough, YO12 5DT. The café is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and their families and friends, for a cuppa and a chat.

The new café comes in addition to the regular meetings that the Parkinson’s UK Scarborough group holds each Thursday between 2pm and 4pm at Wreyfield Drive Methodist Church.

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said:

"It's fantastic that the volunteers in Scarborough are launching this new initiative to reach more people in their community who are living with Parkinson's. All of our volunteers have benefited from the support the Scarborough Branch has offered, and have lived experience of Parkinson's, or caring for people affected by Parkinson's. Through launching this new social event, they hope to be able to extend that support to others in the area. Anyone is welcome to join them!"

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.