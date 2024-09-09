Whitby Friendship Rowing Club to host X-Factor, Eurovision and Pop Idol period poverty fundraiser

Whitby Friendship ARC is to host an X Factor, Eurovision and Pop Idol party evening that aims to raise awareness of Period Poverty, and also gather donations of sanitary products and funds to ensure the local service can meet increasing demand.

The evening on Saturday September 28, will be packed with fundraising fun and lively entertainment from Jamie Tinkler, known for his appearances in Pop Idol and his involvement with the successful boy band Pop.

From the iconic melodies of George Ezra, Gary Barlow, Temptations, and Queen to the soulful sounds of George Michael, Deacon Blue, and Michael Bublé.

With hits by acclaimed artists such as Olly Murs, Ed Sheeran, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Erasure, and many others.

Bec Weightman.

Drinks and dancing into the night will be accompanied by £1 games and a raffle too.

Access to sanitary products is costly and there are currently girls in the area who are unable to manage their periods with dignity.

Schools contacting the Wings project have said pupils have been using socks in an attempt to cope.

This term Wings will deliver five bags of sanitary products to schools in Whitby each week, with demand expected to double this academic year.

Jamie Tinkler.

Bec Weightman, founder of Hope Whitby CIC says: “Our mission is to look after the people in our community.

Regardless of whether we are in a cost-of-living crisis or not, at some point in all of our lives we need help and support. Hope Whitby's foodbank works in conjunction with Wings a project which aims to tackle Period Poverty in Whitby.

We would love your support to enable us to reach more disadvantaged people in our community.”

Event coordinator Erica Trumper added: “Hope Whitby’s ‘Wings’ project faces increasing demand this school term.

"They are committed to supplying the new Whitby Secondary School, four primary schools, a text delivery service from the doctor’s surgery and providing hygiene packs to those in need with food parcels.

“That is at least 1040 packs of tampons, 1040 packs of sanitary towels and other hygiene products such as wipes, laundry detergent and body wash at a minimum cost of £15,600 per year.

“We're inviting attendees to bring along donations of sanitary and hygiene products to this event or you could donate in advance through our Amazon Wishlist.”

The event runs from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets cost just £15 and include grazing boards supplied by new business in town Hattie’s Kitchen.

Visit Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/Wings-of-Hope-Whitby to book tickets.

Parking is available in the public car park on Church Street.

Hope Whitby is a group of 30 families and 10 volunteers which started its work in the community in 2018.

Its mission is to look after residents in need, through its Malachi Storehouse food bank and its Wings project, which aims to tackle period poverty in the town.

People can access services through their regular Hope Gives Hope group (originally a warm space) which runs each Thursday morning at the Penny Hedge, or through their delivery service to Whitby and the surrounding areas.