Whitby Marine Discovery Centre announces daily talks, all-day tickets & new annual passes

New for February half-term, Whitby Marine Discovery Centre is introducing daily talks, alongside the new 'return as many times as you like' all-day ticket, and annual passes, making it easier than ever for visitors to learn more about the wonders of the North Sea and marine conservation.

From today, the centre will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm, before returning to closed on Mondays from March 3.

Engaging Daily Talks for Visitors

To enhance the visitor experience, the Centre will now host a series of daily talks led by their aquarists, giving guests the opportunity to learn more about conservation efforts, marine life, and Whitby's fishing heritage:

Hatchery Talk – 11am: Discover how the Centre is working to sustain Yorkshire’s lobster population by aiming to release 100,000 juveniles into the sea each year.

Feeding Time – 1pm: Watch resident marine creatures enjoy their meals and learn about their diets and behaviours.Fishing, Heritage &

Sustainability – 3pm: Explore the rich history of Whitby’s fishing industry and how sustainable practices are shaping its future.

New All-Day Tickets & Annual PassesVisitors can now make the most of their experience with an all-day ticket, allowing them to explore at their own pace and attend multiple talks throughout the day.

All-Day Ticket Prices:

Adults – £6

Children & Concessions – £4.75

Family Ticket (2 adults + 2 children) – £17.75

For those who want to visit throughout the year, the Centre is introducing a brand-new annual pass, providing unlimited entry for 12 months:

Adults – £20

Children – £10

Families – £30

"We’re excited to bring new opportunities for visitors to engage with marine life and learn about conservation in an interactive way,” said Joe Redfern, founder of Whitby Lobster Hatchery. “Our new talks, flexible ticketing, and annual passes will give people more chances to connect with the ocean and support its protection.”

For more information, visit marinediscoverywhitby.co.uk or contact [email protected]