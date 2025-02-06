Whitby Marine Discovery Centre offers free weekend for residents

The Whitby Marine Discovery Centre is once again inviting residents of the YO21 and YO22 postcode areas to enjoy free entry for an exclusive weekend on the third weekend in March (15-16). Visitors simply need to bring proof of address to gain complimentary access on either day.

As part of its ongoing commitment to community engagement and marine education, the centre aims to provide local people with the opportunity to explore Whitby’s only public aquarium and gain a deeper understanding of marine conservation. The centre is home to over 30 species of native marine life, including cod, crabs, starfish, and lobsters, all displayed in carefully curated exhibits designed to offer an immersive experience.

In addition to the aquarium, visitors will have the opportunity to see the Whitby Lobster Hatchery in action and meet the team working to support local lobster populations through sustainable conservation efforts.

Families in the centre enjoying the exhibits along with the lobster mascot!

Local residents attending the event will also have the option to purchase an annual pass, which provides unlimited entry for a full year. Passes are available at a cost of £20 for adults and £10 for children & £30 for families.

Joe Redfern, General Manager at Whitby Marine Discovery Centre, said: “This free weekend is an opportunity for local residents to experience the fascinating marine life found in our waters. We hope it will inspire a greater appreciation for the marine environment and the conservation work taking place at the centre.”

Event DetailsLocation: Whitby Marine Discovery CentreDates: 15th & 16th March 10am - 5pmEntry: Free for YO21 & YO22 residents with proof of address

The Whitby Marine Discovery Centre showcases a diverse range of marine species native to UK waters. Through its educational exhibits and conservation initiatives, including the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, the centre works to promote marine awareness and sustainability. https://marinediscoverywhitby.co.uk/ [email protected]