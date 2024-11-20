Whitby residents asked to contribute to time capsule on 200th anniversary of crocodile fossil skeleton discovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes Yorkshire is inviting the Whitby community to contribute to their time capsule in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Teleosaurs Champani discovery.

In 1824, the skeleton of a crocodile fossil, Teleosaurus Champani, was discovered by Whitby carpenter and collector, Brown Marshall in the Alum Shale of Saltwick. Following the discovery Whitby Museum purchased the fossil for just £7 where it has been on display for 200 years.

To mark the anniversary of the discovery, Barratt Homes will bury a time capsule at their Abbey View development which is marked to be reopened in 2074.

The housebuilder is asking the Whitby community to get involved by contributing an item that represents what Whitby means to them.

Barratt Homes will be burying a time capsule at its Abbey View development on December 5 at 10am

The only rule is the items must cost £7 or under in line with Whitby Museum’s purchase two centuries prior.

Local people can drop their objects at the Abbey View sales office or come along to the burial on December 5 from 10am to contribute to the time capsule.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Abbey View development in Whitby, said: “The Teleosaurus Champani was a fascinating discovery in Whitby, and it’s amazing that it’s still within our community 200 years later.

“As we create hundreds of homes for the future of Whitby, we thought it would be a great opportunity to celebrate the fossil discovery and create another historical moment for the community with the burial of the time capsule.

“We invite the local community to come along to Abbey View sales office with their memorial objects ahead of the burial or on December 5 to contribute to the time capsule, which won’t be opened for another 50 years.”

Located just over a mile from Whitby town centre, and within easy reach of the beach and surrounding amenities, the new Abbey View development offers a selection of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, designed with modern living in mind.

Abbey View will be accepting items for the time capsule in the sales office from 10.30am to 5.30pm Thursday to Monday until 10am on December 5.

