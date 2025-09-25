Whitby Theatre Company returns to town after London triumph with 'thought-provoking' play
Honestly is the new drama that feature Chloe and whether it’s a medical condition or not, she is a renowned as a compulsive liar!
Lies take her everywhere. Often, it’s back to school; her youthful looks allow the 26-year-old to regularly enrol at sixth form colleges.
Or working in a warehouse amongst others from Eastern Europe in the gig economy.
Or into the trust of parents attracted to the Gauloise smoking French au pair.
And now, into custody and into trouble.
In trouble too is Emma: she has to write a report for the court. It has to be accurate.
So, ask a compulsive liar if she’s telling the truth. What price truth, reality even, in a post-truth era?
If it works for a president, why not for me? Honestly?
The play is entertaining, darkly humorous and thought provoking. It’s been created with the assistance of mental health charities; a top barrister; a Texan professor, a world expert on lying; and an English prison.
Dogwood Productions specialises in new writing, taking its work to community venues, art centres and theatres, including the RSC at Stratford, and being transmitted on both BBC Radio 4 and the World Service.
The play is intended for general audiences with an advisory 12+ years age.
The production has been made possible with the support of Arts Council England.
Honestly is at Eighteen91 on Brunswick Street, Whitby on Saturday, October 4, and also visits The Robinson Institute, Glaisdale on Thursday, October 9.
Tickets are available from: dogwoodproductions.co.uk/boxoffice and The Dispensary, 25, Skinner St, Whitby and The Village Shop, 20 High St, Glaisdale.
For more detail, email [email protected], call 0772 0882530, or head to: dogwoodproductions.co.uk/honestly