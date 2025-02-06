Yorkshire coast brewery heads to new Seamer Food Hall for a tasting event

Tickets have gone on sale for a beer and canapés tasting event at a new Food Hall in Seamer.

On March 1, the team at Wold Top Brewery will take a selection of their award-winning beers for a talk and tasting evening at Wilson’s Food Hall in Seamer.

Sam Smith From Wold Top’s events team said: “We’re looking forward to our first visit to Wilson’s Food Hall which is a fantastic place to meet up with friends and to buy local, artisan food and drink.

“Guests will have the opportunity to taste six beers that are brewed using barley that is grown on the Wold Top farm just 15 miles away from Seamer and to learn more about the history of Wold Top, whilst enjoying some delicious food.”

Jo Ward from the Wold Top Team will be at Wilsons on March 1st

Tickets for the event, which starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, 1 March, cost £20 per person and include six Wold Top beers (1/3 pint) plus nibbles and canapés. You can book in person at Wilson’s Food Hall, Main Street, Seamer or by calling 01723 677607.

The tasting evening is one of a series of the brewery’s 2025 programme of events that includes beer festivals, a 10k run, a cycling sportive and the return of the Shakespeare touring company.

Wold Top was founded in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey. The team use home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.