Yorkshire whisky distillery to host Burns Night Whisky Dinner

On 24th January, the team at Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery will celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s famous poet, Robbie Burns, with a traditional haggis dinner paired with a selection of the distillery’s single malt whiskies and a live music set from Scottish-born Yorkshire-based musician, Gary Stewart.

Spirit of Yorkshire brand ambassador Amy Teasdale is looking forward to hosting the Burns Night celebration with a Yorkshire twist: “Our philosophy here at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is all about respecting tradition but doing things our own way, and we apply this philosophy to Burns Night as well as whisky making. Keeping many of the Scottish Burns Night traditions alive but introducing some special Yorkshire elements too, we'll be getting in the party spirit with live music, good food, good company and Filey Bay whisky that is produced from field to bottle here on the Yorkshire coast.”

Tickets cost £45 and include a whisky cocktail to start, a three-course dinner paired with Filey Bay whisky and a special dram to finish. They are available by calling 01723 891758 or online at https://www.spiritofyorkshire.com/product/burns-night-whisky-dinner-2025/

The Spirit of Yorkshire team will also be serving Filey Bay whisky at Burns Night events at Dakota, Leeds on 22nd January, Middlethorpe Hall, York on 23rd January and The Rusty Bull, Huddersfield on 25th January.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a collaboration between farmer and brewer Tom Mellor from Wold Top Brewery and business partner David Thompson. The pair has invested significantly to follow their dream of creating a Yorkshire whisky that doesn’t simply replicate Scotch. The distillery is a true field to bottle business and boasts some of the most impressive distilling equipment in the country, including two of the largest Forsyth pot stills operating in the UK outside of Scotland.

Burns Night is considered a key cultural heritage event and is considered by many to be Scotland's "other national day" alongside St Andrew's Day. The first Burns Supper was held in 1801 at Burns Cottage in Alloway, where Burns was born and lived until he was seven.