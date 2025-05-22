Yorkshire whisky distillery to host Clay and Cask event with Scarborough ceramic artist

The team at Spirit of Yorkshire whisky distillery is to host a creative evening of pottery and whisky tasting next month.

Scarborough ceramic artist Rebecca Norris will host the Hunmanby distillery’s first Clay and Cask event on Friday, 13th June. Participants will create a bespoke water jug whilst hearing Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery’s story from field to bottle and enjoying whisky tastings and a charcuterie board.

The event has been organised by Spirit of Yorkshire’s brand ambassador Amy Teasdale. “Guided by skilled ceramic artist Rebecca, who appeared on Channel 4’s Great Pottery Throwdown, you'll get hands-on with clay to shape your very own whisky water jug, the perfect companion for a dram. All materials are included, you also have the chance to paint your finished piece before it gets kiln-fired and ready for collection two weeks after the event,” she said.

Tickets cost £45 and include a welcome cocktail, a charcuterie board, two Filey Bay whiskies, a dram of cream liqueur, a Filey Bay nosing glass to take home plus everything you need to create the water jug. Booking is essential by visiting https://www.spiritofyorkshire.com/product/clay-cask/ or by calling 01723 891758.

Rebecca Norris from The Clay Place will lead a pottery workshop at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include Distillery Sessions from Carrie Martin, Andy Stones, Edwina Hayes and Sam Turner and the Distillery Open Weekend on 26th and 27th July.

Tours of the Distillery, home to Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, are available seven days a week. Home-made refreshments are served in the Pot Still Coffee Shop that overlooks the stills from 9.30 am – 4 pm Monday - Saturday and 10 am – 3 pm Sundays.