Yorkshire whisky distillery’s Open Weekend includes exclusive whiskies and specialist masterclasses

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery has announced details of the exclusive whiskies and the specialist masterclasses for its Open Weekend later this month.

Spirit of Yorkshire has extended its popular annual Open Day to an Open Weekend to take place at its distillery in Hunmanby, North Yorkshire from 1 pm on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July. Visitors will be able to join in with a host of whisky-related activities, including tours, tastings and the popular masterclasses led by members of the Spirit of Yorkshire team.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s director and co-founder, David Thompson is looking forward to welcoming people to Yorkshire’s first whisky distillery and the home of Filey Bay: “For the first time ever we’re launching two very special, limited edition single cask bottlings that will only ever be available from the distillery. There will be just 222 bottles from a second fill Oloroso sherry cask and 220 bottles from refill PX Sherry Cask. Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2025 Special Release single malt whisky will also be available to taste and buy.”

Refill Sherry Cask #2021, 53.4% alc, was casked in September 2018 and is described as ‘fruity and complex with flavours of dried red fruits, baking spices, boiled sweets and sugared almonds’. Refill Sherry Cask #3121, 52.5% alc, was casked in October 2018 and is described as ‘fruity and complex with flavours of liquorice root, sultanas, salted caramel, burnt heather and toasted marshmallows’. The special Open Weekend price for each whisky is £105 and £120 thereafter.

Joe Clark with the exclusive Open Weekend whiskies

“We will also host three fantastic masterclasses, including a specialist Independent Bottlers session where whisky director Joe Clark will guide the audience through tastings of a selection of casks that have been selected and bottled by some of the best Independent Bottlers in the whisky industry,” he added.

Spirit of Yorkshire brand ambassador Amy Teasdale will lead a Welcome to Filey Bay masterclass designed to introduce visitors to the world of single malt and marketing director Jenni Ashwood will lead a free Editions masterclass that gives an in-depth look at Filey Bay Heritage, created for English Heritage, and Filey Bay Nurture, the distillery’s Regenerative Edition, which is exclusive to Waitrose.

The Wold Top Brewery mobile bar will be serving a range of beers, and other local producers will also be at the distillery, sharing their stories and offering samples, as well as selling produce and products for visitors to take home.

Adult tickets cost £20 per day or £35 for a weekend pass and include a distillery tour and tasting and a Spirit of Yorkshire nosing glass to take home. Child tickets (6 to 17 years) cost £5 per day and include a distillery tour (but no tasting). Under 6’s are free, but they cannot join a distillery tour. The Independent Bottlers masterclass costs £45 and the Welcome to Filey Bay masterclass costs £20. It is necessary to have an Open Weekend ticket to book the masterclasses.

The Pot Still Coffee Shop will be serving hot drinks and homemade cakes throughout both days.