11 villages near Bridlington better connected thanks to Project Gigabit

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 12:59 BST
Project Gigabit is a Government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.placeholder image
Project Gigabit is a Government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.
Rural homes and businesses near Bridlington are starting to get improved broadband connections as part of Project Gigabit.

The scheme is a Government-funded programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.

Most Popular

Broadband supplier Quickline has been awarded contracts worth over £300 million to provide improved broadband in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, including up to 25,000 rural premises in the East Riding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Locations in this area to benefit from better connections include Buckton; Flamborough; Barmston; Bewholme; Burton Fleming; Rudston; Wold Newton; Langtoft; Gransmoor, Lissett and Skipsea Brough.

Project Gigabit is targeting homes and businesses that are not included in broadband suppliers’ commercial plans and currently have speeds of less than 100 megabits per second.

This will reach parts of the East Riding of Yorkshire that might otherwise miss out on getting the digital connectivity they need.

Councillor David Tucker, East Riding of Yorkshire Council deputy leader said: “Most East Riding residents are able to access high speed internet, but we know there are some regions where this is still a challenge, especially in very rural areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re proud to work with partners to invest in our region and provide an additional 25,000 rural premises with gigabit-capable broadband. This will support communities, businesses and the rural economy.”

Gigabit-capable broadband provides a download speed of at least 1 gigabit per second (or 1000 megabits per second). It is at least twenty times faster than the current average broadband speed in the UK, enabling the download of a high definition film in less than one minute.

Go to https://quickline.co.uk/project-gigabit/ and click on the East Riding of Yorkshire map to see the full list of areas getting improved broadband connections.

Related topics:BridlingtonYorkshireLincolnshireEast RidingEast Riding of Yorkshire Council
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice